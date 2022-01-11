‘I love you’: Wicker Park man hopes to reunite lost wedding ring with owner

CHICAGO — A Wicker Park man is hoping to find the owner of a lost wedding ring after posting it on Twitter — resulting in thousands of retweets.

Newman said his wife found the ring on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Marshfield at sometime between 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

On Monday night, Newman was hoping the city could help him spread the news on Twitter. At this time, over 3,000 users have retweeted it, but Newman has yet to receive a solid lead on who the owner could be.

“I’m sort of surprised it has gotten so much attention,” Newman said. “I hope it helps get the ring into the right person’s hands.”

He purposely left off an inscribed date from the picture and hopes the real owner will be able to identify the ring through the date.

Newman said those who think its their wedding ring can direct message him on Twitter @jonahshai. Anyone that does not have Twitter can give him a call at 312-857-8675.