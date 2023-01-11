A Chicago small business owner’s rant on social media has gone a long way in helping sales.

Rebecca George and her sister, Kimberly, own Volumes Book Cafe. The bookstore is located at Wicker Park and Michigan Avenue. George recently tweeted about a customer who wanted to refund an $800 purchase from last month.

“Turns out one of our biggest sales last month was for the person to stage their home for the holidays and now they want to return them all,” George posted on Twitter. “Please don’t do this to a small business, people. That one sale was a third of our rent.”

The tweet went viral and Volumes Book Cafe ended up gaining a ton of new customers.

“I love book-loving people. They’re just incredible,” George said. “We’ve had tons of orders and honestly can’t up with the amount of orders. We’re shipping all over the US. Tons of love and we’re happy.”

George adds that since the customer wanted a refund past the three-day purchase period, they came to a compromise, settling on store credit.