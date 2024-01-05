CHICAGO — A young boy was hospitalized on Friday morning after a fire on the city’s West Side.

As soon as Terrell Perkins heard about a fire at his mother’s two-story apartment building at the corner of West Huron Street & North Laramie Avenue in Austin, he rushed to the scene.

“I just took off down Laramie and I just had to get here to make sure my mom was okay,” Perkins said.

While Perkins’ mother was able to escape the blaze uninjured, a young boy who was pulled from the burning apartment by firefighters was in need of immediate medical attention.

“When I got here, there was a kid on the ground being resuscitated by the EMT. I’m not sure how it went,” Perkins said. “I know they did rush him in an ambulance and took off. He was unconscious.”

The boy, who officials say is under 10 years old was rushed to a hospital on the Near West Side in serious-to-critical condition.

Residents in the damaged building say the blaze broke out in the first-floor apartment, the unit where the young boy was rescued.

“The apartment on the first floor is just pretty much out of commission,” Perkins said.

While Perkins said he is grateful that his mom is okay, he said he is also hurt knowing the boy who lives beneath her is in the hospital.

“When it comes to kids, it’s like, you don’t want to hear about it, you know, you don’t want to see it, because you got kids and you got nieces and nephews,” Perkins said. “So I hope the kid is okay, I hope he made it through.”

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire or provided updates on the condition or identity of the child injured.