CHICAGO — A hit-and-run incident left a Chicago teenager with life-threatening injuries and her family hopes that the driver will come forward.

At the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Streeterville, 15-year-old Mari is sitting up in good spirits and making strides towards recovery after the hit-and-run incident.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the incident happened in late May near 63rd Street and Kilpatrick Avenue near Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Mari said her and three other girls had just finished a school project at a friend’s house and were on their way to grab a bite to eat when she was hit with a car while still standing on the sidewalk.

Instead of sticking around, the driver took off from the scene.

Mari’s mom said she’s grateful for the friends and a good samaritan who stayed by her daughter’s side until first responders arrived.

For the next several weeks, Mari will be wheelchair bound as she continues to recover.

In the meantime, she hopes with time, patience, and the support of her loved ones, she’ll be able to get back to what she loves to do: play volleyball.