‘I felt helpless’: Partner of slain WGN security guard was on phone with her during shooting

CHICAGO – The partner of Salena Claybourne, the WGN security guard shot and killed while getting gas, was on the phone with her at the time of the shooting.

Antoine Moore has two teen daughters with Claybourne. They have been best friends and co-parents for years.

He was on the phone with her Monday when she stopped to get gas in the 6700 block of South Jeffrey.

“I just kept calling her name. I just calling her name hoping she’d say it’s ok, but it wasn’t ok,” said Moore.

Moore and Claybourne made sure their girls had all they ever wanted, which is why her family says Claybourne worked so hard.

“The last words she said was ‘Oh My God’ and that was it,” she said.

He didn’t know exactly where she was, but he was also on the South Side at the time. So when he saw CPD officers speed by, he followed.

“I felt helpless, I wanted to be there, I still feel like she’s gonna call me,” Moore said.

Police said two brothers – Gregory Watson, 22, and Demontae Watson, 17, tried to steal her car, but ended up allegedly shooting Claybourne three times and running away.

She died at the hospital.

“I heard everything on the phone,” Moore said. “I just keep playing that back in my head now over and over and I really can’t just stop thinking about it.”

Moore is no stranger to violence. In December, his was shot killed. He said the club he is in should not be so big, but it’s his faith that will pull him through.

A GoFundMe for their daughters has raised over $30,000.