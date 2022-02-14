I Do’s & I Still: Couples wed, renew vows at Willis Tower Skydeck

CHICAGO — Love was more than 1,000 feet in the air Sunday as three couples exchanged vows of holy matrimony and continued love at SkyDeck Chicago.

Three couples took the leap of faith on the nation’s highest observation deck as part of its annual Love on the Ledge ceremonies and vow renewals on the glass floor balcony.

Two couples tied the knot, overlooking the city. A third couple renewed their vows.

SkyDeck Chicago chose the trio following a writing contest detailing their love stories and explaining why they should win a chance to share their love on the 103rd floor.

Skydeck Chicago says it’s now played host to nearly 11,000 proposals, 116 weddings, 20 vow renewals, and countless dates.

Congrats and best wishes to the happy couples!