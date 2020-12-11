‘I cannot sleep at night’: Mother who drives for Uber carjacked on West Side

CHICAGO – A mother who drives for Uber is without her vehicle after she was carjacked Monday on the West Side.

The mother, Shauntai Johnson, thought she was doing a pickup Monday on West Lexington for Uber.

Instead, she said guns were pointed at her head and she started running down the street screaming for help.

“I cannot sleep at night,” Johnson said. “I look at my son. I have a son I provide for. This was my only income and to see I’ve been set back in such a way, it really hurts.”

Johnson has only lived in Chicago for a couple of years.

She figured coming here would be a fresh start for her child. The single mother drives Uber to provide for the 4-year-old.

“When I got to the pick up area at the exact address, I was only approached by a group of young men armed with guns, bust my car door open and started to force the keys out of my car.”

She then screamed and ran for her life. She then saw a group of people having a party and prayed they would extend a helping hand.

“One of them yelled out what’s happening ? What’s happening? I told them I got robbed. I’m getting robbed,” Johnson said. “Please call the police. They started laughing. I could hear all of them laughing out loud. So I kept running.”

An elderly couple was kind enough to stop and helped Johnson make a police report.

Her car, a blue Volkswagen, license plate BV93786, is still missing.

She said called Uber for help and feels ignored and helpless.

WGN has reached out to Uber about the situation. They said they are looking into the case and will get back to us.