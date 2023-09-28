CHICAGO — A new state-of-the-art Guinness brewery opened up in the West Loop Thursday, offering a mix of traditional beers and something new for Chicagoans’ tastebuds.

Found inside of a 15,000-square-foot old railroad depot at West Kinzie and North Peoria Streets, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery created 80 new jobs and is just the second of its kind, opening 113 years after the first Guinness beer arrived in Chicago.

“It’s so beautiful here,” said Tiffinae Hunt, a customer at the brewery Thursday. “The vibe is very nice. The food was great.”

The brewery, which also includes a bakery and merchandise shop, is set up to allow customers the ability to shop, eat and taste a variety of iconic Guinness ales, along with some new recipes too.

“I went with the traditional Guinness draft and it was spectacular,” said Scott Pales, another customer. “I call it vitamin G.”

According to Ryan Wagner, a national ambassador with Guinness in town for the brewery’s grand opening, the Guinness Draft Stout will always be no. 1 on tap, but brewers want customers to experience some flavors being put together right here in the City.

“We’ve got a cream ale, which is a very historic style in American beer, but we use all Iroquois County corn,” Wagner said. “Kinzie Street Pale Ale, an American pale ale — which is the quintessential American style — we updated it for a modern audience.”

According to Hunt, her favorite brew she’s tried so far is the Pineapple Coconut Porter.

“It just had a hint of sweetness and it was really nice,” Hunt said.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery will be open until 11 p.m. Thursday, with business hours being 9 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.