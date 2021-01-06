‘I am devastated, hurt and angry’: Father Pfleger responds after child sex abuse allegation

CHICAGO — Prominent Chicago priest Father Michael Pfleger has responded after he was removed from St. Sabina Church over a child sexual abuse allegation.

According to a letter sent Tuesday from Cardinal Blase Cupich to the St. Sabina community, Father Pfleger has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor from more than 40 years ago, and was asked to step aside from ministry during the investigation.

Pfleger released his response on Facebook Wednesday morning, saying: “I can’t possibly respond to the hundreds of Texts, emails, and calls that I have received from all across the nation since yesterday. I am devastated, hurt and yes angry, but I am first, a person of Faith, I Trust God. Please keep me in prayer and the Faith Community of St. Sabina. I have been asked by the Diocese not to speak out at this time. I am Blessed with good leadership and amazing members, whom I love.. Pray also for the person, my life is more than a 40 year old accusation, and on that and my Faith I will stand…The Lord is my Shepherd….. I love you….”

The matter has been reported to DCFS and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Archdiocese said.

St. Sabina said they would fully cooperate with the investigation and they are standing by Pfleger.

Father Pfleger is well-known in Chicago as an anti-violence activist and has been the pastor of St. Sabina Catholic Church, located in Auburn-Gresham, since 1981.