DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — All lanes are blocked in both directions on I-355 after an accident involving a rollover tanker truck.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-355 between Butterfield Road and Roosevelt. The tanker was carrying propane and caught on fire after the rollover crash.

No word yet on any injuries.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Major delays in and leading up to the crash site.

I-355 BLOCKED both directions between Butterfield and Roosevelt.



Rollover tanker carrying propane is on fire. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/E1vuZFo7Rt — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 3, 2020

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.