I-290 eastbound lanes closed near downtown after person shot, killed on expressway

CHICAGO – All eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal street have been closed due to a deadly expressway shooting.

At around 1:30 p.m. Friday, authorities were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal Street on the report of a shooting.

Chicago fire said one person was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting. All eastbound lanes are closed at Canal Street as a result of the investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.