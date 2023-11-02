CHICAGO —Hyundai car owners can get free anti-theft software installed in their vehicle’s this weekend.

Chicago police, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Hyundai will host three mobile clinics at White Sox Park beginning Friday.

Service technicians will install the software upgrade, which should take about 30 minutes.

Thefts of certain Kia and Hyundai models sky rocketed after social media videos showing how to steal them went viral.

In August, Chicago filed a civil lawsuit against the car makers, accusing them of negligence that resulted in increased auto thefts across the city.

Full details of the clinics below. And more information here

Friday, Nov. 3, Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 6

Hours: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago White Sox Park lot G)

Address: 3423 S. Normal Ave. Chicago, IL 60616