CHICAGO — University of Chicago and Frace’s flagship science organization Wednesday night signed an agreement to establish a new international research center in Hyde Park that will bring together the world’s leading scientists.

IRC Discovery is only the fourth French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) center in the world and second in the U.S.

Paul Alleviates, the president of the University of Chicago and the French president, Emmanuel Macron met at the French Embassy in Washington D.C. to sign the agreement to expand partnership programs and broaden the scope of IRC Discovery.

According to the University of Chicago, this initiative will build upon the longstanding global science being studied in the Chicagoland area and will further strengthen the researcher relations of the U.S. and France through a variety of subjects.

“This new partnership is a great example of peer institutions committing their resources to reduce barriers to effective collaboration and accelerate solutions to global issues,” said Paul Alivisatos, president of UChicago.