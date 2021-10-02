Hyde Park exhibit showcases the power of recycling

CHICAGO — Every American will produce 109 tons of waste in their lifetime. An exhibit in Hyde Park is aiming to show the endless uses of the objects that are often discarded everyday.

The ‘Future Fossils’ exhibit at the Hyde Park Art Center shows how an entire house can be built from mass-produced materials.

Another exhibit displays nesting plastic containers, illustrating on small scale how much plastic is used and discarded over a long period of time.

Also at the Art Center are works of art made from plastic forks, broken down plush toys and newspaper rolled into a log.

“We don’t know what the future looks like, we need a lot of labor to take care,” Lan Tuazon of the exhibit said.

The show runs through November 13, and the art center is offering a class of techniques on how to make something cool and sustainable with plastic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.