Husband and wife diagnosed with coronavirus, recover after receiving plasma donation

CHICAGO — A Chicago family is crediting plasma and prayer for healing their parents from the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Baltazar Rosales and his wife of over 40 years, Margarita, will be going home after COVID-19 nearly killed them.

“I feel better and ready to go home,” Baltazar Rosales said.

The 62-year-old was admitted to the hospital first. Days later, 59-year-old Margarita Rosales was admitted to the same hospital. Both had bi-lateral pneumonia. Baltazar Rosales did not know his wife was there.

Their daughter Yari Rios works at the hospital and said she didn’t want to worry him about his wife.

“I was only able to see them from outside the room through the window,” she said.

When neither of her parents were improving, Rios asked that they be put on a list to get plasma. Plasma has the antibodies of others who have recovered from COVID-19.

Three weeks ago, they received it.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” she said. “I would have never forgiven myself if I made a decision that cost them their life.”

Doctors are still in the early stages of determine if plasma can help COVID patients. But studies so far are promising.

After nearing death, Baltazar Rosales said he is looking forward to seeing his family and happy to be part of this world again.

Doctors have not determined at this point if plasma made the difference in the couples’ recovery. But Rios said she is very glad they got it.

