HUNTLEY, Ill. — Huntley police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 5-year-old boy who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Police said the boy’s name is Cooper, and is 42 inches tall and 42 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said Cooper was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Timer Drive West and Douglas Avenue in Huntley.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue sweatpants and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.