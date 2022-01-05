Hundreds without food pickup after Irving Park pantry shut down due to fire caused by fireworks

CHICAGO – Police are looking for culprits behind a New Year’s Eve fire that shut down an Irving Park food pantry.

Operators of the Irving Park Community Food Pantry said the fire started after fireworks were set off in recycling bins to celebrate the new year.

Damaged was minimized at Emanuel United Methodist Church, located in the 4200 block of North Ridgeway, home of the pantry, but the closure has left hundreds of families without food pickup.

“And yes, our clients unfortunately did not get food today,” executive director John Siharis said.

The largest population of clients are children, Sihsris said. The hope is the pantry will re-open this coming Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday next week from 9 a.m. to noon.