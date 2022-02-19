Hundreds say goodbye to former tourism VP Bill ‘Mr. Chicago’ Williams

CHICAGO — Hundreds came out to Mount Calvary Baptist Church Saturday to say their goodbyes to Bill “Mr. Chicago” Williams.

The former vice president of Chicago’s convention and tourism industry died on Feb. 4 at the age of 82.

Elected leaders, past and present, were among the hundreds who paid their respects.

“I want to extend greetings on behalf of my father and family, The Reverend Jesse Jackson,” said Jonathan Jackson.

Williams served his country by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps then later received his bachelor’s degree in business and marketing at Chicago State University.

Mayor Daley hired Williams to travel around the world to promote Chicago. Former President Obama and countless other elected officials had ties to Williams, but his greatest accomplishment was his children.

“Before he was big time, when he was big time he didn’t do anything without my mother. My mother has been by his side through all the accomplishments,” son Keith Williams said.

Williams’ family said even though he is gone, his legacy will live on forever.