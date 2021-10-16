Hundreds remember CFD firefighter who died of COVID-19

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Hundreds of people gathered in Bridgeview to say a final goodbye to CFD firefighter Michael Pickering, who passed away last week at the age of 45 from COVID-19.

Relatives, friends and colleagues gathered at Hann Funeral Home to pay respects for Pickering, whose death was classified as a line-of-duty death by the department.

“It is the best way we can honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and for the dedication and service for others. It’s an emotional day for all of us,” one firefighter said.

Pickering was assigned to Engine 29 in Bridgeport. He joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2003 and leaves behind an adult son and two teenage daughters.

He was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice.