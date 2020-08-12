Hundreds of thousands remain without power days after Monday’s storm

CHICAGO — Hundreds of thousands of ComEd customers are still without electricity in the wake of Monday’s severe weather.

ComEd reports a total of 205,004 customers remain without power. Cook County has 98,683; Will County has 37,609; and DuPage County has 17,011.

A third of customers in Joliet have no power. In Harvey, 7600 have no power.

Crews are working diligently to restore power as quickly & safely as possible. Some neighbors may be restored before others, due to different transformers providing power to different sections of the neighborhood.

The electric utility company says it may take several days to restore the power, and that crews are working as quickly and safely as possible.

ComEd is asking customers to monitor ComEd.com/Map for the latest updates.