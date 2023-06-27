CHICAGO — Hundreds of teens swarmed the streets in Lakeview Monday night, causing disorder and destruction in the neighborhood.

It’s the latest takeover in the city that has left residents and local leaders searching for solutions.

The teen poured off the Chicago “L” train at the Belmont Red Line stop, shutting the roadway for several hours in a scene that unfolded just after 10 p.m.

“They were jumping on cars, breaking glass, throwing things. I know my personal automobile was used as a bar for people,” said a concerned resident who did not wish to be identified.

The resident shared video with WGN News that shows kids surrounding a police car, with some even jumping on the vehicle.

The woman said that’s when she called 911.

“I was told that there was nothing they could do,” the woman said. “They were so overwhelmed at the moment that there were just way too many calls coming in.”

Chicago police officers worked to control the crowd and helped remove the teens from the area.

Neighbors told WGN News they were horrified by the extent of the damage Tuesday morning that included shoeprints on cars, dented hoods and broken windshields.

“It’s terrifying,” said Grace Rohen, adding that she heard gunshots and was too scared to leave her apartment. “It has been very chaotic and as somebody who’s lived in Lakeview for the past three years, it’s very scary to see how things have changed over time.”

Many hope the city steps up to prevent teen takeovers from reoccurring.

Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th Ward) helped with the cleanup Tuesday morning and released a statement saying:

I will be meeting with the 19th district police, cta, and others to discuss what took place and identify ways we can prevent it from occurring moving forward.. As well as continue conversations with my colleagues on city council about how we can keep our youth from participating in these disruptive actions ”

Chicago police arrested two people, including a 15-year-old girl. The teen is charged with aggravated assault of a first responder and resisting and obstructing traffic.