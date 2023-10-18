CHICAGO — Hundreds of protesters from the Palestinian American community called an emergency protest in Chicago after Tuesday’s hospital explosion in Gaza.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of downtown Chicago after meeting at Federal Plaza and began walking towards the Israeli Consulate.

The organizers of the rally said they don’t believe Israel when it says it didn’t strike the hospital, even though the current U.S. intelligence assessment is that Israel was not responsible.

Israel claims the Islamic Jihad militant group misfired a rocket within Gaza and caused the blast that killed hundreds of innocent people.

Many protesters have told WGN-TV that they have family in Gaza and the West Bank and are outraged by the loss of civilian life and are worried about their families.

