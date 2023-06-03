CHICAGO — Over 4,500 are staying at 10 city-run shelters and several hundred are still waiting for space to open up. The city plans to move migrants into Richard J. Daley College Saturday.

The city will house about 400 migrants in three buildings at the college including the gym. Only families with children under the age of 18 will stay at the college.

About 400 migrants were moved to Wilbur Wright College on the Northwest Side last week.

Officials says that it is ideal because the city already owns the building so rent payment is not required.

About 300 people who live near Daley College gathered for a community meeting Thursday to discuss the city’s plan. Some people expressed support for the plan while others showed pushback.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an emergency declaration response to the migrant crisis. The divided city council recently voted to spend $51 million to help migrants.

More than 10,000 migrants have been bussed to Chicago from Texas. They have been staying in police stations, park district facilities and two shuttered CPS schools.

The plan is to use Daley College as a temporary space for migrant until August 1.