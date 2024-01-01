CHICAGO — Hundreds of migrants were dropped off in the Chicago area, some keeping warm on CTA buses in the West Loop, to begin 2024.

It’s the latest maneuver by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send migrants to the city in a showdown with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who calls Abbott’s actions “a very dangerous task” and “a matter of national security.”

A private plane chartered out of San Antonio arrived early Sunday morning at Chicago Rockford International Airport carrying 355 migrants. Rockford officials say they were given limited notice about the arrival of the Boeing 777 at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Unlike Chicago, Rockford is not classified as a Sanctuary City for the migrants.

Upon landing, the plane’s passengers boarded eight buses chartered by Gov. Abbott. Rockford officials say the buses were scheduled to take the migrants to Chicago’s designated landing zone in the West Loop at W. Polk St. and S. Desplaines St.

However, the buses dropped passengers off in various suburbs, and they are making their way to the city via train and other means. As of Monday morning, it was unclear how many of the passengers had made it to the city’s designated landing zone, but a city spokesperson told WGN she hopes to have that number later Monday.

This is the second private plane carrying migrants chartered by Texas sent to the Chicago area, after a flight with 120 chartered from El Paso landed at O’Hare International Airport on Dec. 19.

Mayor Johnson again criticized Abbott for his actions following the latest flight of migrants to the Chicago area.

“Putting people on airplanes and dropping them off in the city of Chicago and Denver and New York without any coordination, without a manifest — I don’t know how many federal laws or aviation laws he could be violating,” Mayor Johnson told CBS News’ Face the Nation.

“But this type of chaos is not what’s needed in this moment.”

The chartered flight sent to Rockford is Abbott’s latest attempt to get around a new Chicago ordinance requiring bus operators to drop migrants off during certain hours in the designated landing zone and to give the city advanced notice. The city has already impounded “rogue” buses under the ordinance and has filed at least 50 lawsuits against bus operators.

With that ordinance in place, an influx of migrants has inundated suburbs in recent weeks, prompting some to pass their own ordinances to address the growing migrant crisis.

Hours after the latest migrant plane landed in Rockford, Mayor Johnson again called on Congress to provide the resources need to address the crisis, saying what’s happening now is “unsustainable.”

“What we have attempted to do is to create structure and some coordination around this humanitarian crisis,” Mayor Johnson said. “And unfortunately, the governor of Texas, Gov. Abbott, is determined to continue to sow seeds of chaos.”