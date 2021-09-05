Hundreds of cyclists ‘Bike the Drive’ along the lakefront

CHICAGO — Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive had a different pedal on it this morning. Hundreds traded in their four wheels for two to take advantage of the rare open road in this year’s “Bike the Drive” event.

Dr. Deveda Francois joined hundreds of other cyclists on Sunday for the annual event. Partaking in the event with her daughter, Francois said she focused on enjoying the sites and having a good time.

“This is my first time,” she said. “I’ve been attempting to come for years now.”

The stretch of roadway adjacent to the Lakefront was closed off from Grant Park to E. 57th street. Riders took on the 30-mile loop from 5:30 Sunday morning until 11 a.m.

“It’s fun. You get a great view and a breath of fresh air,” said Edward Lozana.

“I try to do it every year,” said Eduardo Lozana. “Last year, obviously we couldn’t. But with the family, it’s much more fun.”