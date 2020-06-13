Hundreds in Portage Park, Jefferson Park demand justice, end to police brutality

CHICAGO — Hundreds gathered on the city’s northwest side to raise their voices to demand justice and to call for an end to police brutality.

On Friday, a few hundred people rallied and marched in support of Black Lives Matter through Portage Park and Jefferson Park, which is home to many of the city’s police officers.

Before the protest started, outside the office of 45th Ward Ald. Jim Gardiner, cell phone video showed a woman threatening a protester.

The crowd peacefully took over the streets marching to the 16th district police station, then back where they started, calling for more civilian oversight of police.

Many came out in support of the movement. At one point, the demonstrators paused for a moment of silence and took a knee in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others killed by police.

Another march and car caravan is planned for the area Saturday afternoon, that will also be calling for justice and for the defunding of the Chicago Police Department.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.