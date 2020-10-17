Hundreds gather Saturday for 2020 Women’s March in Chicago to get out the vote

CHICAGO — Hundreds of women marched in downtown Chicago in hopes to get more people to the ballots next month for the election.

The people in the crowd said we’re just weeks away from the most crucial election of their lifetimes.

“I didn’t march in the ‘60s because I was having children and now I feel maybe if I had – if I had, if we had done more then – maybe we wouldn’t have to do as much now,” said Rita Crosse.

Crosse brought her three granddaughters with her. At the top of their list of reasons for marching is President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

“‘I’m afraid she’s going to take everything RGB took and send it backwards,” said Colleen Igot. “She’s going to shut some doors or at least try to, and we’re here to stop that.”

The pandemic was another reason for marching.

“We’ve got to wear masks, we’ve got do distance,” said Jackie Simmons. “We’ve got to do what it takes to get our kids back in school. That’s what it’s all about.”

The marchers in Chicago – weren’t alone. They joined more than 380 women’s marches around the country, including one in Washington, D.C.