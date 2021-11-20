Hundreds gather in Loop to protest verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

CHICAGO — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon to protest the verdict in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

One day after Rittenhouse was found not guilty, emotions remain high among many protesters.

“I’m still very, very disappointed. Just a travesty of justice. The illegal gun possession, the Kenosha police basically deputizing him. All of it is based in racism,” protester Alicia Senior-Saywell said.

Another protester called the verdict “a green light for more white supremacy vigilante terror.”

Organizers with Black Lives Matter Chicago organized the protest in Federal Plaza Saturday, with Rev. Jesse Jackson joining the protests and calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the trial.

Many protesters say they are already making plans for other marches in response to the verdict.