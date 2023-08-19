CHICAGO — On Saturday, St. Sabina Catholic Church and other local groups teamed up for the “Peace in the Streets: Summer Block Party and Community Resource Fair.”

Hundreds of kids and their parents turned out to the event, sharing their energy and excitement for the upcoming school year.

“It’s fun and I get to see my friends,” said Kingston Ward, a local fourth grade student. “And I get to learn new stuff.”

During the event, 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies were given away, while organizers also offered free haircuts and food while students played basketball and showed off their dance skills.

“Today is just a great day,” said Tone Kapone, a radio host at WGCI, who were one of the organizers that helped put on the event. “Peace in the Streets, it’s such a great time where you are able to bring the community together and do something positive.”

Organizers said that while over a thousand backpacks with school supplies were distributed Saturday, they are committed to getting those in need school supplies year-round.

“We partner with various schools on the South Side and West Side,” said Maya Hightower from Witherite Law Group, another organizer of the event. “… We work with the schools throughout the whole school year to make sure students have the essentials they need.”

Chicago Public School students are scheduled to return to class Monday for the upcoming school year.