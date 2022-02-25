Hundreds gather at Millennium Park to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

CHICAGO — Several hundred protesters gathered at Millennium Park in the Loop to protest the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Chicago’s large Ukrainian community protesting the threat to the nation’s sovereignty.

Many who gathered Friday showed grave concern over relatives still in Ukraine.

“There is nowhere to go because all the bridges are burned to avoid the spread of the Russian military. It’s unsafe to go now anyway, their primary goal is to stay alive,” Milana Stetsemko said of family that remains in eastern Ukraine, currently occupied by Russian forces.

As the conflict continues, protesters said the toughest images to process are those of young Ukrainians suffering during the armed conflict.

“We suffered from Stalin, from Hitler and now we are suffering from Putin,” protester Khrystyna Musiy said.

Protesters marched for more than one hour and temporarily blocked traffic downtown before dispersing.