Over 1,000 flock to Logan Square for Adam Toledo protest

CHICAGO — Over 1,000 estimated protesters have flocked to Logan Square Park over the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo’s death by a Chicago police officer.

The protest, sponsored by several community organizations, started at around 5:30 p.m.

The roads are closed around Logan Square Park. Before it started, Chicago police estimated around 600 people will gather.

It’s expected the group will march toward Mayor Lightfoot’s home at some point, which is near Kimball and Wrightwood.

Video footage of the shooting, released Thursday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, shows a CPD officer, later identified as Eric Stillman, shooting Adam once in the chest around 2:30 a.m. on March 29 in the alley of the 2300 block of South Spaulding.

Adam was shot after he and another man, 21-year-old Ruben Roman, allegedly ran away from police who were responding to the area for a report of gunfire.

After the release of the video, small protests were held in some parts of the city.

Toledo’s immediate family has yet to speak publicly, but an aunt of Toledo, Teres Chavarria, urged families Friday to hold their children close at the exact spot Adam was killed.

The Adam Toledo family, through their attorney, released the following statement urging for continued peaceful protests.

“We understand that emotions in the community are running high in the wake of the release of police body camera and other videos depicting the March 29 police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and that protests are planned for later today. The Toledo family implores everyone who gathers in Adam’s name to remain peaceful, respectful and nonviolent and to continue to work constructively and tirelessly for reform. The family is forever grateful to the leaders and members of Chicago’s Latino community and the residents of Little Village for their support in this time of grief and mourning.”