Hundreds enjoy Montrose Harbor to mark ‘unofficial end of summer’

CHICAGO — The unofficial end of summer has arrived but Chicagoans at Montrose Harbor lapped up the sunshine on Labor Day before fall hits.

Joey Turano said he is a big fan of the lakefront, so spending Labor Day amongst his friends was an easy decision, especially after the year with pandemic-induced pitfalls.

“It’s a great spot. We’ve been coming here for years. It’s my favorite spot in the entire world,” Turano said. “It’s nice to finally be able to get together. We’re all vaccinated…as in the past year feels like we’re a little bit back to reality.

With the sailboats and paddleboards out in force and the grills fired up, many took to the lakefront for leisure and routine. Despite the holiday, it was business as usual for Lupe Escamilla — who cycles it six days a week.

“I make my rounds over by Edgewater round the bend at Montrose….back again occasionally I go all the way downtown.,” he said.

Day seven, he said, is always spent with dad.

“I go every Sunday. That’s why I only bike six days a week. Sunday is for dad exactly.”

As he suspected, Escamilla said Monday was busier than usual.

“It was already crowded at 830 people come early to get their spots,” Escamilla said.

While Monday may mark the unofficial end of summer, come rain or shine, Escamilla said he’ll be back out on his bike come Tuesday.

“It keeps me in shape,” he said. “I’m 62. Don’t tell nobody.”