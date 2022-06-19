CHICAGO — Hundreds of people of all ages, weaved their way through Soldier Field Sunday for the Fight For Air Climb benefiting the American Lung Association.

Cheryl Peterson has participated in the Fight for Climb for the past seven years.

“Everyone here that climbs has a personal connection and that’s what makes it so special,” she said. “Because everyone wants to be able to raise enough money to help fight lung disease because no one should struggle with it.”

She said her personal connection is her sister and father.

“They passed away within 10 months of each other,” she said. “My sister had a really rare sarcoma of the lung. And my dad suffered from lung cancer and COPD and emphysema. And they passed away about 5-6 years ago.”

The Lung Association’s motto is, “No one should struggle to breathe.”

Nearly 700 people signed up to take on about 2,000 steps per loop with a maximum of three rounds.

Veronica Dworak was among them.

“I am running in memory of my uncle. He died of lung cancer back in December so this is for him,” she said. “I didn’t think twice. I just got pledges from my family. I was really excited.”

Spectators were allowed in to add encouragement to the route. Climbers could stop and rest when needed.

Kristen Young is the American Lung Association’s executive director.

“Certainly you don’t have to climb loops around so we have a lot of folks just coming out and climbing one. It is a feat in and of itself,” she said. “We’re just excited to get people back out again supporting our community, supporting the Lung Association.”

If you weren’t able to make it to the event, you can still support the cause through the American Lung Association website.