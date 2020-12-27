Hundreds attend Bridgeport vigil following fatal carjacking

CHICAGO — More than 200 members of the Chinese-American community attended a prayer vigil in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood Sunday, remembering the life of a young father killed in a carjacking last week.

Police charged a 16-year-old boy with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with the incident Saturday. The boy has not been charged in the killing, as the investigation continues.

“It’s such a tragedy,” Illinois State Representative Theresa Mah said, who represents Bridgeport in the state’s 2nd district.

Shuai Guan, a 33-year-old father, was shot and killed during a carjacking on December 21 near the 3000 block of South Union Avenue.

Police said Guan was getting out of his white Jeep when he was attacked. Two different attackers demanded his keys, but were unable to drive off due to Jeep potentially having been electronically disabled.

Guan was calling 911 when the attackers circled back and shot him to death.

Carjackings have more than doubled in Chicago in 2020, with Chicago police reporting more than 1,200 incidents throughout the year, an increase from approximately 600 in all of 2019.

“There’s just been a lot of concern about public safety in the neighborhoods in my district where the Chinese population has been growing,” Mah said.

Mah added that many immigrants in Bridgeport likely identified with Guan, and view that as a tragedy they could have encountered.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.