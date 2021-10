LEMONT, Ill. — Human remains found Friday at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve have been identified as missing United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia, who was 50 years old.

Cefolia was last seen in August 2020, and his vehicle was found parked outside of the forest preserve on August 8, 2020. Despite an extensive search, Cefolia was never found.

DuPage County officials said an autopsy was performed on Cefolia Saturday, with a cause and manner of death yet to be determined.