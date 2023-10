CHICAGO — Human remains were found Saturday evening in a field near a high school in Chicago’s Archer Heights neighborhood, according to police.

The remains were found around 6:15 p.m. near Curie Metropolitan High School in the 4900 block of South Archer Avenue, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

At this time, the remains are unidentified.

Area One detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information should contact them.