CHICAGO — Community members are distressed after a brawl between two high school football teams last weekend resulted in both teams receiving a one game suspension, likely eliminating one of the teams from state playoff contention.

Aspira Business and Finance High School and Rauner College Prep became involved in a large brawl near halftime at Winnemac Stadium Saturday, with Rauner College Prep up 35-0 at the time of the fight breaking out.

“It’s just unfair and unjustified,” said Eva Daniels, a parent of a player on Rauner Prep. “Our team had no choice but to defend themselves.”

No one was injured during the incident, but Daniels said Chicago police were called to intervene.

The Illinois High School Athletic Association issued the following statement:

With both teams not having enough players to finish the game, the contest was called at halftime.

“Our sons had a lot at stake here. the players had a lot at stake here,” Daniels said. “It’s their homecoming game [Saturday].”

Daniels said her and other parents are seeking to appeal the decision, but there’s been a lack of communication between parents and team players and coaches.

WGN News has reached out to Aspira Business and Finance High School, but administrators have not returned requests for comment.