CHICAGO — South Side elementary school students celebrated the sacrifices first responders made on Sept. 11, nearly 21 years ago, Friday.

Thomas Hoyne Elementary in the Calumet Heights neighborhood put together an event that aimed to help those born after 9/11 understand the sacrifices first responders made that day.

“To see that people actually appreciate them and what they do for our community and saving people lives every day,” said Gerald Williams, a sixth grader at Hoyne. “I know that must be stressful so, to know that someone appreciates you for what you do, feels good.”

Hoyne has created a memorial wall at the school and is inviting the community to remember 9/11 over the weekend by dropping off flowers, candles or saying a prayer.