CHICAGO — Guns N’ Roses is ready to rock out at ‘The Friendly Confines’ in Wrigleyville despite the area remaining under an Excessive Heat Warning.

The rock and roll Hall of Fame group, set to perform Thursday at a sold-out Wrigley Field, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let Chicagoans know “tonight is going to be special!”

Hours before start time, around 3 p.m., temperatures in Chicago hit 100 degrees, a first for the city since July 6, 2012, according to WGN weather producer Bill Synder.

With temperatures soaring, Wrigley Field officials ask concert-goers to “stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, us(ing) sunscreen and tak(ing) breaks from the sun when necessary.”

A spokesperson adds that misters will be available for attendees in the upper deck on the right and left field patios. Cooling stations will be throughout Wrigley Field at the Marquee Gate, the terrace above the Gallagher Way Gate, and the right field concourse.

A “cooling bus” on Waveland Avenue will also be accessible from the Left Field Budweiser Bleacher concourse.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

The spokesperson added that factory-sealed plastic water bottles will be permitted inside the ballpark.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect across the region until 8 p.m.

Start time for the show is 5:30 p.m.