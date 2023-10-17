CHICAGO — If you want to do something good for the environment while also getting something to eat for lunch or dinner, you’re in luck one day this November in downtown Chicago.

It’s all part of the “Toss In, Take Out” initiative by Coca-Cola in an effort to get people more in the habit of recycling in cities across the country.

In Chicago, they’ll hold an event on Tuesday, November 7 at Lou Maltani’s West Loop location at 1235 W. Randolph Street.

From Noon to 8 p.m., customers who visit the location and bring an empty plastic beverage bottle of any kind will receive a free slice of either cheese, pepperoni, or sausage pizza.

Coca-Cola is holding the event in celebration of the company’s expansion of their 100 percent recycled plastic 20-ounce bottles with a number of their products.

“Toss In, Take Out” events are scheduled to be held in two other cities before Chicago’s day on November 7.

New York City – Tuesday, Oct. 24 – Bleecker Street Pizza – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta – Thursday, Nov. 2 – Goodfellas – 365 14th Street NW – 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Eastern Time