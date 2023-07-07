CHICAGO — One question is constantly replaying in the minds of one Chicago couple after they say the facility watching their two dogs lost one of them: “How did that happen?”

On June 30, Paul and Abigail Chavez dropped off their dogs at Brighton Park Animal Hospital before leaving for a Walt Disney World road trip with their children.

“We said, ‘She’s a hopper. She likes to climb things. Can you put her somewhere else?’ So they did.” Chavez said.

Paul Chavez said when his phone rang on July 5, however, he never expected to hear the words that his dog, Henny, a one-year-old Belgian Malinois, was missing.

“He was stating that he was sorry, that he was very embarrassed, and that has never happened before,” Chavez said.

According to Chavez, management called and informed him that a handler brought Henny for a walk, and when she got spooked by another dog barking aggressively, she slipped her collar, jumped the fence, and ran off.

“I get this call Wednesday – five days later. So when I’m on the phone, I’m thinking this just happened. No, this happened on Saturday,” added Chavez, who felt he should have been notified immediately.

On July 6, Chavez said management reached out to Abigail via email, apologizing for what happened. Management added that staff had been driving around trying to find Henny and using social media to share information.

“I know you are upset, and I would be too,” the email read. “Please understand that this was an error on our part, a mistake, an accident – but without bad intentions…”

“It’s very unfortunate that this happened,” Chavez said. “We’re doing everything in our power through social media.”

Paul described Henny as playful, sweet, and energetic and said she isn’t typically frightened by other dogs.

“My kids overheard and they started crying. They got emotional. So did we because we love our dogs – both of them.” Chavez said.

The couple said they fear the worst between the heavy weekend rain and the fireworks. They’re giving the facility the benefit of the doubt that the story is true, but they continue to seek concrete evidence and accountability.

“I am not happy with the facility,” Chavez said. “I would like to see proof of her jumping the fence. I have asked for a video and have not been provided with that.”

Above all, the Chavez family says they want Henny home, hoping that she is found safe.

“I would be really grateful, whoever’s out there that might have her,” Chavez said. “Please reach out to us. She means a lot to our family.”

WGN News reached out to the owner of the facility, who said that he was sorry and saddened by what happened:

My heart goes out to Abigail, Paul and their children – I am so sorry that Henny got away from our facility; we have been providing veterinary services, boarding and grooming services since April 2001 without any incidents – we have never had a dog literally climb and scale our fence and get away as Henny did. I have at least 2 helpers searching any notice about loose dogs in any area to go and search for Henny; and I am actively searching as I write this post. I pray that with the help of this media, someone sees Henny and lures her to a secure area and contacts us so that we can unite Henny to her family healthy and happy. I have dedicated my life to caring for pets; this has been a very humbling experience, I feel sad, embarrassed and much anguish – I have hope in my heart that we can bring Henny home.” Ernesto Perez, DVM

Anyone with information about Henny’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brighton Park Animal Hospital at (773) 254-1111.