‘Housing is a basic human right’: Illinois creates ‘Homelessness Chief’ position

CHICAGO — Illinois created a new task force and “Homelessness Chief” Friday in an attempt to lower homeless rates in the state.

The new task force, led by the new position, will coordinate the Pritzker administration’s goal to decrease homelessness and reduce institutionalization across the state.

“In another step to protect our most vulnerable residents, I’m announcing an Interagency Task Force on Homelessness, codifying the collaboration that has become second nature to our health and human service agencies in the face of the pandemic – an all the more essential mission with the eviction moratorium set to end,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

The “Homelessness Chief” will work within the Illinois Department of Human Services.

With the goal of achieving zero homelessness, the task force will identify strategies to improve health and human services for Illinois’ homeless population, focusing on identifying local solutions and strengthening existing safety nets to address the root causes, according to the Pritzker adminstration.

“Housing is a basic human right. Thanks to the Governor’s unwavering commitment and leadership, we are committed to keeping Illinoisans in their homes and fight the homelessness crisis that has impacted so many,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou.

For residents still in need, IDHS is still accepting applications for rental assistance until available funding runs out. Households in need of rental assistance should contact an IDHS Service Provider Agency to ask about available assistance programs.