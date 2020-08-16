Explosion levels house in Joliet area, 1 in critical condition

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Officials are investigating after an explosion completely leveled a house in unincorporated Will County near Joliet Sunday, sending one person to the hospital in critical condition and injuring four others.

The East Joliet Fire Protection District said a house on the 2200 block of Washington Street exploded Sunday, although the cause remains under investigation.

One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition and four others suffered minor injuries in the blast, fire officials said.

The daughter of homeowners Yvonne and Randy Hedden, both of whom are in their 70s, is understandably shaken up but relieved her parents are alive.

She said the couple was outside gardening when the house blew up around them, and both are now being treated at Silver Cross Hospital.

Neighbors rushed to the scene to offer help after the explosion. A neighbor said Yvonne Hedden was thrown about 30 feet by the blast.

“They got a gated, locked fence; he knocked the lock off and went back and saw the gentleman buried up to his chest, and he had a piece of glass sticking up out of his head,” a neighbor said.

