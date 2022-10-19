CHICAGO — More than 100 veterans landed at Midway Airport Wednesday night after participating in the season’s final Honor Flight.

The 113 veterans, made of 104 Vietnam war vets, eight Korean war vets, and one World War II veteran, returned to Chicago after spending a day in Washington, D.C.

The military veterans were taken to Washington D.C.’s war memorials on the all-expenses-paid trip and treated as heroes throughout the 16-hour journey.

Honor Flight Chicago‘s goal is to recognize the bravery and patriotism of our senior war veterans with the one-of-a-kind experience. Wednesday’s trip was the 106th Honor Flight out of Chicago. Over the years, the organization has brought more than 9,000 Chicago area veterans to Washington, D.C.