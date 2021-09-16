Honor Flight Chicago returns after veterans spend day reflecting in Washington

CHICAGO — A military mission was completed at Midway Airport Thursday night. But this one was filled with warmth, not warfare.

Honor Flight Chicago 97 returned with from Washington with Chicago-area veterans after they spent a day in the nation’s capital to remember and reflect on their service.

There were greeted to a hero’s welcome.

For those who welcomed them at the airport, it was an opportunity to show gratitude and respect.

114 military veterans received a hero’s welcome at @fly2midway when they returned from Washington D.C., on an honor flight. Lou Morosi and his wife Carol recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. “He’s my hero,” she said. “I better be,” he said. Watch @WGNNews at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/3PpxdFFnRz — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) September 17, 2021

Two veterans of World War II, a dozen veterans of the Korean War and 100 veterans of Vietnam receivedan outpouring of patriotism and pride.

Honor Flight Chicago is a non-profit dedicated to celebrating our area’s military veterans. The group has been providing these trips since 2008.