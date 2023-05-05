CHICAGO — Angry parents are speaking out on Chicago’s West side after a last minute venue change leaves dozens of students shut out of prom this weekend.

Parents of some students at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School said they’ve spent hundreds, even thousands, on dresses, limo rentals, and other preparations for their children’s prom. But, now their kids are without a ticket to this Saturday’s prom and they want school leaders to step up and fix the problem.

With less than 24 hours until Homewood-Flossmoor’s prom, some local activists, elected officials, and parents are still calling for a resolution after they said dozens of students are being left out of an event that marks a major milestone for many high schoolers.

Impacted families said it was well before the cut-off date for tickets when they were already sold out.

Local activist, Early Walker with the group “I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot,” said school leaders have rejected his offer to provide a second venue for Saturday’s prom.

Walker says he spoke with school officials about offering an alternative site equipped with everything, including a food caterer, a DJ, and a photographer, after local vendors stepped. Even including many who already have busy events this weekend.

The superintendent of the school district released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“(Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School) is committed to making plans for an alternative option and we welcome the generosity of our community in supporting our efforts. However, planning an event of the caliber our students deserve in a safe environment cannot be done overnight. Logistics including safety and security of the event, staffing, outside-of-school (i.e., non-student) guest approvals, and other important details take time. In the end, this will be a school-sponsored event and we must responsibly manage it.

It is important for the community to know that the only school-sanctioned prom events are the originally planned event on Saturday, May 6 at Revel Motor Row and the still to-be-planned event next weekend.

As plans are finalized for the alternative event next weekend, we will communicate directly with our students and families.”

On Friday, families and students said they are grateful that local activists and vendors stepped up to offer this alternative prom and they’re calling on school officials to do the right thing and allow for it to happen tomorrow.

Either way, the Homewood-Flossmoor community said they’re upset that so many are going o be missing out the entire prom experience regardless, including the photos with their friends and the events surrounding it. Something they can’t get back.