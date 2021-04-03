Man arrested after Hometown police officer killed while investigating crash

HOMETOWN, Ill. — A man has been arrested after a Hometown Police Department officer was killed Saturday morning while investigating a car crash.

The officer was investigating a DUI crash and was standing near the road when he was fatally struck by a white sedan in the 9000 block of Pulaski Road at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday.

The officer, a 34-year veteran of the Hometown Police Department, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the crash.

“It was terrible to wake up this morning and hear the news about the fallen officer. We have such a small, tight-knit community here,” Hometown resident Robert Beatz-Ventura said.

A memorial procession was held Saturday afternoon for the fallen officer where he was saluted by residents and other local police departments.

“He always wanted to do things right,” Hometown police chief Lou Dominguez said.

The officer’s name has not been released at the request of the family.

Charges are expected against the driver in the incident, whose name has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation, with assistance from the Cook County Sheriff, Illinois State Police, Oak Lawn police and Evergreen Park police.