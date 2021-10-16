Homemade scarecrows in Glen Ellyn brings community together for Halloween

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — A family-friendly scarecrow event was held in West Suburban Glen Ellyn on Saturday, bringing the community together for the Halloween season.

Downtown Glen Ellyn is lined with homemade scarecrows, with some made by local Girl Scouts.

The display features 75 homemade scarecrows, with no bounds in sight as far as creativity is concerned. From Dolly Parton to Dorothy to the Very Hungry Caterpillar, each crow had a different look, thanks to the Glen Ellyn Library Foundation.

The library is also raising money for a mobile unit as part of their outreach, as part of an event that works to boost local small businesses as well.

Those who attend can vote later online for the best scarecrow, with the winner getting a ribbon and some bragging rights.

Scarecrow Rows runs through Halloween in Glen Ellyn.