CHICAGO — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from the North Branch of the Chicago River.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Police Marine Unit was sent to the river under the Montrose Ave. bridge around 6:20 a.m. Monday. The man was found face down in the water.

This morning @CPDMarineUnit recovered a body from the North Branch of the #ChicagoRiver under the Montrose Ave. bridge @Area3Detectives to continue with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/jOncr9csRq — Chicago Police Marine Unit (@CPDMarineUnit) December 14, 2020

The man, estimated to be about 37-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tribune reports officers determined he was homeless.

Police said there is no indication of foul play.