CHICAGO — Homeless encampments will be cleared as viaducts in West Loop begin cleaning Monday as requested by local residents and aldermen.

After months of exchanges between Conway and Ald. Brendan Riely and the Mayor’s office and homeless camps will be cleared and crews will power wash the viaducts.

In a statement 34th ward Ald. Bill Conway calls it a big step forward but says he recognizes it will not solve the problem.

The group called on Mayor Johnson to authorize power washing under viaducts and the removal of tents.

“This was once a peaceful homeless encampment years ago but over the past year or so we’ve seen the change very dramatically,” Conway said in a statement along with Riley at a press conference near Clinton and Lake Street earlier this month.

They say the encampments have been magnets for violent crimes. On Dec. 7 a man was found near Clinton and Lake Street unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said that was a case of a drug deal gone wrong.

Days earlier police arrested a man near the encampment who was caught with a loaded gun and about $60,000 worth of heroin and cocaine.

Last month about 1,500 residents signed a petition which was submitted to the mayor’s office asking for help with the situation.

Conway said seven people living in encampments have accepted help from the Department of Family and Support Serivces and 15 others declined.

It is still unclear when the cleanup is expected to take place.